‘Eat, Pray, Love&#39; author splits from husband

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Elizabeth Gilbert announced she is separating from her husband a decade after writing about their romance in the best selling book, "Eat, Pray, Love."

"I am separating from the man whom many of you know as "Felipe" - the man whom I fell in love with at the end of the EAT PRAY LOVE journey," Gilbert wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, CNN reports.



Gilbert met her husband, José Nunes, during the travels she chronicled in her 2006 memoir. The book sold more than 10 million copies and was made into a movie which starred Julia Roberts as Gilbert, in 2010.



"He has been my dear companion for over 12 years, and they have been wonderful years. Our split is very amicable. Our reasons are very personal," Gilbert continued in the post.



She added, "At this time of transition, I hope you will respect our privacy. In my heart, I know that you will do so, because I trust that you understand how this is a story that I am living - not a story that I am telling."



Source: CNN