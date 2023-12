PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Petropavlovsk has held the Festival of Eatable Books purposed to foster children's interest in books and reading.

Those attending had to read the certain book, then, bake a book-shaped cake, decorate it with the book heroes and present it.



As a result, the jury highly appreciated the cake made by the team of Kurmashevs to win the Best Book Award.