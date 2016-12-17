EAU eased transportation of maritime containers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has eased customs declaring of maritime containers as the vehicles of international delivery (VID) in the ports of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) for their further movement on the territory of the union by other transport mode.

"Since May, 2017 for registration of similar cargo transportation the participants of foreign economic activity are required to have only one declaration in single copy for entire route with repeated crossing of the EEU customs border. Also, customs representatives are not required to prove their authority by documents when declaring similar VID. All necessary information will be stored in the information systems and reference books of the customs authorities", - BELTA quotes the press service of the EEC.

As explained by the customs department of the EEC, the decision will settle the problem of goods delivery in foreign containers from seaports of the EEU countries to the local receiver.

Implementation of the decision will reduce the expenses and paperwork during customs declaration of maritime containers due to accounting of temporary import of VID using information systems and technologies on all customs area of the union. The innovation will also promote market development of container transportation within the EEU.