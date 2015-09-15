EBRD considers EUR 65 mln senior loan for Astana bus project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The EBRD is considering a senior loan of up to EUR 65 million to LLP "Astana LRT", a municipal urban transport company. The EBRD loan will be used to procure up to 200 modern low-floor city buses.

The municipal urban transport company "Astana LRT" (the "Company"), was initially established to implement the light rail transit project in Astana. Gradually, Akimat of Astana has tasked the Company with a number of projects in the public transport sector including bus route network management, transport modelling, introduction of automated fare collection system, paid parking system, etc. The loan will be backed by a project support agreement with the Akimat of Astana. The total cost of the project is EUR 75 million. Source: http://www.ebrd.com/