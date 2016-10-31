EBRD finances solid waste improvements in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The EBRD is continuing to finance the modernisation of public infrastructure in Kyzylorda, where the Bank is a leading financier of public utilities, in partnership with the government of Kazakhstan and local authorities, Kazinform refers to ebrd.com.

Financing agreements totalling an equivalent of €26.6 million have been signed today in Kyzylorda. The funds will be used to modernise infrastructure for the management of solid waste, including the construction of an integrated mechanical and biological solid waste treatment facility, the development of a new sanitary landfill, the closure of the existing landfill, and the procurement of special equipment and machinery to support solid waste management operations in the city.

The total financing of €26.6 million, arranged by the EBRD, includes a portion of US$ 5 million (€4.4 million equivalent) provided by the multi-donor Clean Technology Fund (CTF). The government of Kazakhstan is considering contributing 1.9 billion tenge (€4.9 million equivalent) to the project. The local government will provide project implementation support and up to 2.2 billion tenge (€5.9 million). In addition, the government of Kazakhstan will finance technical assistance for the project.

Janet Heckman, EBRD Director for Kazakhstan, and the Akim of Kyzylorda oblast, Krymbek Kusherbayev, signed the agreements today in Kyzylorda.

Janet Heckman said: “Thanks to close cooperation with the authorities of the Kyzylorda region, the EBRD has been able to invest over €70 million in five projects directly benefiting the lives of citizens here. This scope, which we aim to duplicate in other regions, has been made possible under the Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement with the government of Kazakhstan.”

Krymbek Kusherbayev commented: “We are very pleased with the high level of cooperation between the region and the EBRD. Since 2013, the akimat of Kyzylorda oblast has attracted EBRD funds and expertise for projects in urban transport, district heating, water and wastewater, and electricity transmission. The current project in solid waste management in Kyzylorda city is a logical continuation of our cooperation in the development of energy efficient technologies in the field of ‘green energy’ and the environment.”

At present, the EBRD and the local authorities are discussing a potential project to improve street lighting in Kyzylorda.

To date, the EBRD has invested over €6.7 billion (US$ 7.4 billion) in Kazakhstan’s economy