EBRD, FT to hold Central Asia Investment Forum in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - On 18 February 2016, the FT-EBRD Central Asia Investment Forum: Forging relationships for growth will bring together leading investors, policymakers, economists and experts in Central Asia, including Mongolia, to discuss the future of the region and the prospects for investment.

The forum - the first such event in the region - will be supported by the EBRD's local partner, TOBB (The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey). It will be held in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Forum will provide a platform to discuss the practicalities of doing business in the region, the opportunities for international investors in Central Asia and how to navigate the complexities of operating in the region.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister, Mehmet Simsek, will open the forum together with EBRD President, Sir Suma Chakrabarti. Leading ministers from the five participating countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan - will present new opportunities for investment.

China's programme of Silk Road revival, known as One Belt One Road, will be explained in a presentation by Executive Vice President of China's Silk Road Fund, Ms Wang Dan. Keynote address by the CEO of Coca-Cola Icecek, Burak Basarir, will explore the corporate view of Central Asia.

Panel discussions will look into diversification programmes, the end of commodities super-cycle and infrastructure investment opportunities along the Silk Road.

Turkey was chosen to host the first event of its kind because of close cultural, economic and transport links to the Central Asian region; Turkish companies have successfully invested in Central Asia for the last 25 years.

