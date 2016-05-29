EBRD gender equality award presented to L. Ibragimova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti presented the award for promotion of gender equality to deputy head of the board of "Baiterek" Holding on May 27, the press service of the Holding informs.

The Head of the EBRD noted that Lyazzat Ibragomova was of the key figures in Kazakhstan in the sphere of development of gender equality thanks to ensuring equal financing of small and medium-sized enterprises headed by women.

L. Ibragomova thanked the Head of the EBDR for the award and noted that importance of the pograms implemented by the EBDR in Kazakhstan.