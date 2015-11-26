EBRD holds workshop in Astana on carbon reduction in cement industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EBRD continues to engage in Kazakhstan's strategic plan of transition to the green economy, Kazinform has learnt from the EBRD's press service.

Together with the Cement and Concrete Producers Association of Kazakhstan, the Bank has organised a workshop in Astana focused on low carbon development. The workshop, which gathered representatives from over half of the companies in the Kazakhstani cement sector, discussed the industry's participation in the country's upcoming Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). It will be followed by consultations with companies on carbon emissions benchmarks and another workshop in early 2016 where results will be made public. The workshop was opened by Janet Heckman, EBRD Director for Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has announced a target of 15 per cent reduction of greenhouse emissions as part of its pledge, the Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC), under the new international agreement which is to be reached at the climate conference in Paris in the next two weeks. One of the instruments of achieving this target is the country-wise Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which is being developed in Kazakhstan with EBRD participation. Among other things, the EBRD is bringing to the country international experience, including experience from the EU's ETS in using carbon efficiency benchmarks. This and other EBRD projects for carbon efficiency are funded by the EBRD Shareholder Special Fund. Carbon efficiency know-how is one of the ways, alongside investment in renewables and energy efficiency and policy dialogue, in which the EBRD is supporting Kazakhstan's Green Economy agenda. The EBRD is the largest financial investor in Kazakhstan outside of the oil and gas sector. The Bank has invested US$ 7 billion into the country's economy.