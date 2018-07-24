EBRD loan to ensure high-quality water supplies to Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Semey Vodokanal Municipal Utility Service hosted a presentation of its equipment purchased under a loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Kazinform cites Semeyainasy.

Mayor of the city Yermak Salimov and EBRD representative Bakhtiyor Faziev were the first to inspect equipment for water supply and sewerage networks pumping stations, a conduit cleaning and combined machine, and communal meters, which were purchased for a total of KZT 205.8 million.

In fact, all this is part of a big project. Within the project, since 2015 Semey Vodokanal has been receiving funding from three sources: EBRD (a KZT 1.5 billion loan), the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KZT 925 million), and the municipal treasury (KZT 117 million). A total of KZT 2.5 billion has been allocated to replace overage equipment with a new one.

"An epoch-making event happened today. With the help of the EBRD, we have implemented several projects. The contract amount for these projects affecting comfortable living standards is KZT 12.8 billion. These are heat supply and supply of hot water. In addition, around KZT 3.2 billion is attracted to the city through governmental programs of infrastructure development. The operations commenced last year, will be completed this year," Salimov said.

As of today, within the framework of the project, the company has conducted tender procedures and signed agreements for KZT 667 million.