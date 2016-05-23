EBRD opens office in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today a new regional office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been opened in Shymkent.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor of South Kazakhstan region Saparbek Tuyakbayev, vice-president of the bank Betsy Nelson and director of EBRD in Kazakhstan Janet Heckman, the press service of the regional Akimat reports.

The bank operates in South Kazakhstan since 2005. During its existence in the region the financial institution has provided great support for the development of small and medium businesses. This year the bank has funded 180 key projects in the amount of €1 million.

It is worth noting that EBRD is one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan. At the moment, the bank has invested more than €6.5 billion in various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy. This year it is planned to invest about €700 million.

