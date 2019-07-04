EBRD President supports policy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Suma Chakrabarti, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), voiced his support for policy of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the country's further development.

Addressing the 32nd plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council the EBRD President highlighted the great role of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the country's development. He also voiced support for President Tokayev.



"I would like to congratulate the First President and his colleagues on smooth transition to the next generation of leaders and express my deepest support for the new President and his vision on the country's future," Suma Chakrabarti said.