EBRD to allocate KZT 3 bln for modernization of Ust-Kamenogorsk heating system

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will allocate three billion tenge for the "renewal" of Ust-Kamenogorsk heating system. The corresponding agreement was signed by EBRD Director for Infrastructure, Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia Ekaterina Miroshnik and the city authorities, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

Ust-Kamenogorsk Heat Networks JSC and the EBRD signed the loan agreement at the official meeting. The authorities plan to use KZT 3 billion allocated by the EBRD and additional KZT 2,2 billion from the regional budget and government grant to replace over 2 km of heating main, purchase necessary equipment, connect the suburban settlement to the centralized heat supply, and modernize the power supply of pumping stations.



"Infrastructure modernization is one of the most important areas of our activities, and this area needs extra funds from international financial organizations. The amount allocated by the EBRD for modernization of the engineering infrastructure in East Kazakhstan region is 45 billion tenge, and by the yearend it is planned to bring this figure to 58 billion tenge," noted governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov.

Also, by the end of 2017, East Kazakhstan authorities plan to sign loan agreements in other spheres, in particular, lighting systems.