EBRD to boost Kazakhstani SMEs with $60mln loan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has allocated $60mln to Kazakhstan for the development of local SMEs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Together with its new partner Forte Bank, the EBRD will provide financing in tenge, which is equal to $60mln, for further support of micro-, small and medium enterprises in all regions of the republic.





$10mln of this sum will be provided to small businesses owned or led by women under the EBRD’s Women in Business programme.

JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund is a guarantor of this loan.





“Creation of sustainable and inclusive economy is a key priority for the EBRD. The access to long-term financing in tenge is critically important for many local micro-, small and medium businesses. I am proud that today we unite our forces with Forte Bank, our new partner, to support entrepreneurs including business ladies in various regions of the country,” EBRD Director for Kazakhstan Janet Heckman said.