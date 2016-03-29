EBRD to finance energy saving project in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov and Country Director of the EBRD for Kazakhstan Janet Heckman signed an agreement on financing two projects in the region worth KZT 7 bln 700 mln.

With these funds, the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey will replace street lighting with energy-saving bulbs.

The implementation of the project will let the region save its spending on lighting by 60% (KZT 40 mln 700 thousand – in Ust-Kamenogorsk and KZT 30 mln 800 thousand – in Semey).

“We need also to build a bridge across the Bukhtarma Water Reservoir. I am sure, the construction of this project will be launched soon,” Akhmetov noted.

In turn, Janet Heckman added that these projects were launched for the country’s intention to increase energy efficiency and aspiration to develop “green” economy.

Last December, the region and the EBRD entered into loan agreements on modernization of water supply and sewerage systems in Semey to the amount of KZT 11 bln .