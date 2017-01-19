EBRD to finance of utilities upgrade in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda region akim Nurmukhambet Abdibekov has met with EBRD representatives to discuss the opportunities of cooperation in the region.

The bank offers to credit modernization of the utilities system.

"Our goal is to commercialize the services sector. Infrastructure projects are part of the bank's operations. The total volume of the investments in Kazakhstan is approaching USD 7 billion, which means that EBRD is the largest investor in Kazakhstan operating beyond oil-and-gas sector", said Lead Banker for CIS and Asia Bakhtiyer Faiziyev.

He presented the bank's crediting program for utilities projects.

The head of the region underlined the relevance of the proposal. According to the akim, it has been planned to apply for EBRD funds for upgrade of the utilities network in Karaganda 70% of which have deteriorated. Afterwards this experience will be applied in other settlements of the region.

"Investment into the sector of housing and utilities is important. We have projects of upgrade of Shakhtinsk CHP, reconstruction of heating networks of Temirtau and others which need investing. We are interested in our further interaction", Abdibekov said.