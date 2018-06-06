EBRD to fund solar plant construction in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will grant money to build a 40 MW solar plant in Karaganda region, our correspondent reports.

The agreement has been signed today on the sidelines of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan. Other international institutes will also allot means for the project. The EBRD financing program foresees lending up to USD 22 mln, Green Technologies Fund will allocate up to USD 5,800,000 and Green Climate Fund up to USD 4,200,000.

Risen Energy, China's leading solar panel manufacturer, will build and maintain the project. The new solar plant will let reduce CO2 emissions by 55 tons.

According to the Kazakh Energy Minister, it is the sixth project. Capacity of all wind farms and solar plants will reach 200 MW countrywide when all the projects completed.