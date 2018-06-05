EBRD to invest KZT23.5bn in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti have held today a meeting in Astana on the margins of the 31st plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

During the meeting, Danial Akhmetov and Suma Chakrabarti signed two agreements on financing the construction of a municipal solid waste treatment plants in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey for a total of KZT 23.5 billion.

The joint project of the regional administration and the EBRD will ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue of treating solid waste. The production cycle involves the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste. The project includes the following main components.

It is the construction of a facility for the mechanical and biological treatment of solid waste, the construction of a new sanitary landfill, the closure of the existing landfill, the purchase of specialized equipment and machinery.

Special consulting companies experienced in this economic segment will be involved in the preparation of the feasibility study and project monitoring.

In addition, the sides discussed issues related to the implementation of the previously concluded 10 contracts and agreements for the development of the region's infrastructure totaling KZT 46.5 billion. Besides, they agreed to sign a KZT 5.4 billion loan agreement for the public transport modernization in Ust-Kamenogorsk in July 2018. Within the project, it is planned to purchase 85 passenger buses that meet international quality and comfort standards.

As the governor of East Kazakhstan region emphasized during the press conference, 12 contracts and agreements for a total of KZT 70 billion have been signed between the regional administration and the EBRD.

There are 101 projects for a total of KZT 298 billion in East Kazakhstan region's EBRD investment portfolio.