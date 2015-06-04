EBRD to work on development of agricultural sector in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will be working on development of the agricultural sector in Kazakhstan, president of the Bank Suma Chakrabarti told at the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

"The EBRD will be working on development of the agricultural sector in Kazakhstan. We plan to launch a new program for agribusiness, which is going to be very beneficial for farmers of the country," S. Chakrabarti said.

According to him, Kazakhstan will be one of the first countries to launch this program.

"We know how promising the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan is. We also know how hard it is to develop this sphere. We ready to help you it," he added.