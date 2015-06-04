  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    EBRD to work on development of agricultural sector in Kazakhstan

    13:05, 04 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will be working on development of the agricultural sector in Kazakhstan, president of the Bank Suma Chakrabarti told at the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

    "The EBRD will be working on development of the agricultural sector in Kazakhstan. We plan to launch a new program for agribusiness, which is going to be very beneficial for farmers of the country," S. Chakrabarti said.

    According to him, Kazakhstan will be one of the first countries to launch this program.

    "We know how promising the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan is. We also know how hard it is to develop this sphere. We ready to help you it," he added.

    Tags:
    Economy Agro-industrial complex development President of Kazakhstan Agriculture News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!