EC imposes $2.7b fine on Google

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission on Tuesday hit Google with a record-breaking 2.42 billion euro ($2.7bn) fine for abusing its dominance as a search engine and giving an illegal advantage to one of its own products, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

In a statement, the Commission said the search engine was breaching European Union anti-trust rules by giving an illegal advantage to its comparison shopping service.

"Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors," said Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner for competition.