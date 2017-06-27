  • kz
    EC imposes $2.7b fine on Google

    19:09, 27 June 2017
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission on Tuesday hit Google with a record-breaking 2.42 billion euro ($2.7bn) fine for abusing its dominance as a search engine and giving an illegal advantage to one of its own products, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

    In a statement, the Commission said the search engine was breaching European Union anti-trust rules by giving an illegal advantage to its comparison shopping service.

    "Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors," said Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner for competition.

     

