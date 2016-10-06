Ecologically-friendly building to be built at Central Asian Institute for Ecological Research

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new building will be constructed as part of the Central Asian Institute for Ecological Research in Almaty city.

Energy saving technologies and eco-friendly construction materials will be used during the construction process, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Almaty city administration.



The Central Asian Institute for Ecological Research founded in 2012 has six departments that develop and introduce new technologies in the sphere of ecology. Five laboratories of the institute carry out analytical research and monitoring of environmental conditions.







The new building will be constructed in Dostyk Avenue.



Assel Tasmagambetova, daughter of First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov and wife of well-known Kazakhstani businessman Kenes Rakishev, happens to be the founder of the Central Asian Institute for Ecological Research.











