Ecology Ministry working out issue on returning Kok-Zhailau as part of Ile-Alatau National Park

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Returning of the Kok-Zhailau mountain area as a part of the Ile-Alatau National Park will be carried out in accordance with an applicable law, this has been reported by the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan via Telegram channel.

It bears to remind that in 2014, the Government transferred the Ile-Alatau State National National Park, with a total area of ​​1002 hectares, from the category of lands of specially protected natural areas to the category of reserve lands of the Medeu district of Almaty for the construction and operation of the Kok-Zhailau ski resort.

In October 2019, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, taking into account the public opinion, imposed a ban on building the ski resort onsite the Kok-Zhailau tract.