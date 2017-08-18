Economic activity forecast for Eurasian Economic Union issued

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has made a forecast of economic activity for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, Kazinform reports with reference to the EEC press service.

According to the EEC analysts, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan should expect further growth of economic activity as confirmed by the values of the composite coincident and composite leading indicators.

In general, the level of economic activity in the EAEU countries to stay above the long-term average values.

Moreover, these indicators are illustrative of the favorable near-term growth prospects for the EAEU member states.

The values of the leading indicators for Armenia, Belarus and Russia show that their economies are between growth and slowdown in economic activity. However, the risks are tilted to the decrease in growth rates.

The current estimates for the GDP growth in January-June 2017 over the same period of 2016 are as follows: Armenia: +6.1% (as per the EEC), Belarus: +1.0% (as per national statistical agencies), Kazakhstan: +4.2% (as per the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy), Kyrgyzstan: +6.4% (as per national statistical agencies), Russia: +1.7% (as per the Russian Ministry of Economic Development).