  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Economic agreements totaling KZT 20 trln signed during N. Nazarbayev&#39;s state visits in 2015

    17:40, 23 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 30 economic agreements totaling around KZT 20 trln were signed during the state visits of the Head of State in 2015, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told at the CCS briefing.

    "In total, the results of the state visits of N. Nazarbayev are impressive. The President is usually accompanied by heads of the economic structures of the Government and business. Different types of events focusing on economic issues, business forums are regularly held during the visits. Based on our estimations, the total volume of contracts and agreements signed during the state visits of N. Nazarbayev and visits paid by leaders of foreign countries to Kazakhstan exceeds KZT 20 trln. In total, about 300 contracts have been signed this year," Y. Idrissov stressed.

    In accordance with his information, N. Nazarbayev paid 13 state visits in 2015 and received 32 presidents, prime ministers and other top officials. Besides, 70 visits were paid by foreign top officials to Kazakhstan this year.

    Tags:
    Economy Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!