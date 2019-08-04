Economy minister: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan seek to further develop economic relations

BAKU. KAZINFORM The trade relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be further expanded as a result of the opening of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayevmade the remarks in Baku at a meeting with Kazakh ambassador to AzerbaijanBeibit Issabayev in connection with the end of his diplomatic term in Baku,Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

«Azerbaijanoffers Kazakh businessmen to take advantage of the attractive investment climatecreated in the country and the conditions offered to the companies inindustrial parks and zones,» Mustafayev said.

Theminister also informed the ambassador about ongoing economic reforms, majortransport and transit projects, Trend reports.

The highlevel of relations between the two countries, the development of economicrelations in various spheres and the desire to further strengthen them werestressed at the meeting.

Issabayevstressed that the potential for the development of economic relations has notbeen exhausted.