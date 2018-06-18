Economy minister: Wealth tax should not be deducted from salary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov expressed his opinion on the possibility of introducing a wealth tax, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for the wealth tax, it is much easier administered for such items of taxation as land, property, and vehicles. That is, there is everything in national cadastres, registers, and all this is regulated either by the Ministry of Justice or the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And the wealth tax should be deducted not from salary but from the items that are easier administered," he said.

In addition, the minister underlined that it is necessary to take a balanced and careful approach in this regard. "For the time being, we only take a view of best international practices and try to use them in line with our day-to-day realities. We are not set to make any specific changes on these issues this year," he added.