Economy Ministry predicts 1.9% GDP growth in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Government expects 1.9% rise of GDP in 2017, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

“With the commissioning of Kashagan, we expect that oil output there will make 84 mln in 2017, which in turn will let us increase overall oil production. As for industrial sector, we forecast 2% growth in extractive and mining sectors,” the Minister said on the sidewalk of the Parliament chambers’ joint sitting in Astana.

According to him, GDP indicators in 2016 remain conservative. “Despite this, we forecast 0.5% rise in 2016,” he clarified.