Economy of Norway has difficulties because of oil price fall - Norwegian PM

BRUSSLES. KAZINFORM - The economy of Norway has real difficulties because of the fall of prices for hydrocarbons and uncertainty of forecasts for the recovery of the world economy, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg told at the press conference on Wednesday.

"The Norwegian economy is not at the stage of crisis, but it has problems and they are quite serious," Solberg said.

According to her, the Norwegian economy is influenced by the global economic crisis and by the fall of prices for hydrocarbons.

"Our response to this challenge is in diversification of the economy in order to create more jobs that would not depend on oil prices and in connecting the economic growth and the reduction of carbon emissions," she noted.

"We are targeting transition to the green economy, and we plan to pay more attention to scientific research, education and logistics," E. Stolberg added.