EDB, VEB.RF, Development Banks of Kazakhstan, Belarus to join forces

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the Russian State Development Corporation VEB.RF, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the Development Bank of Belarus signed a memorandum on cooperation to develop integration between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BelTA learned from the EDB website.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the First Eurasian Congress, organized by the EDB. Under the reached agreements, the parties will join efforts to develop integration between the EAEU countries through investment activities, and also to achieve common goals and common initiatives for future cooperation of mutual interest.

«The signed memorandum is not only a continuation of successful cooperation with each of the parties but also a new stage of relations between the key financial institutions of our countries, aimed at development and integration of the Eurasian Economic Union states,» said chairman of the EDB Executive Board Nikolay Podguzov.

«Due to their special status, development institutions are aimed at solving the most urgent economic problems in their activities. The memorandum signed today will unite the unique competences and experience of all EAEU development institutions and will become a powerful synergetic impulse for a larger interregional financial cooperation. I am confident that such close partnership will be embodied in the implementation of new mutually beneficial projects and initiatives in the foreseeable future,» said Andrei Zhishkevich, Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Belarus, Kazinform refers to BelTA.