Eddie Hearn announces Kazakh Yeleussinov's pro debut in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Eddie Hearn has officially announced the professional debut of his new fighter - Kazakh Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleussinov, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

"Brooklyn... the Kazakh Thunder is coming! Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov makes his pro debut on the stacked April 28 card at @barclayscenter - don't miss it!" Hearn tweeted.



Matchroom promoter Hearn earlier announced the upcoming showdown between American Daniel Jacobs and Poland's Maciej Sulecki in the undercard of which Yeleussinov is supposed to make his pro debut. The name of the opponent is yet to be revealed.