  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Eddie Hearn: Eubank Jr. vs. Golovkin fight very close to being made

    12:48, 03 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like the much talked about Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Gennady Golovkin fight is going to happen.

    Eubank's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the British boxer is dead serious about fighting the undefeated WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion.

    Hearn said the fight is very close to being made and is likely to take place in September.

    "I think it would be a stadium fight. I think there would be the demand for 40-50 thousand tickets," he said

    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!