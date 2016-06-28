  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Eddie Hearn: I plan to close deal on Golovkin-Eubank Jr. fight in 72 hours

    09:05, 28 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn told that a contract for a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Chris Eubank Jr. would be signed within 72 hours, Sports.kz informs referring to Sky Sports.

    "I thought the Eubanks would change their mind. I thought they would say it was all about promotion, not about serious intentions. However, they are really serious about this fight, and we made one more step towards this fight. I think everything can be solved this week already. I know that they want this fight and I know that Golovkin will agree to fight Chris Eubank Jr. I will be working on striking this deal in the next 72 hours," Hearn said.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!