EdTech Kazakhstan market’s future discussed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM EdTech Camp, aimed to give impetus to the development of educational technologies in the country through the exchange of experience, application of the best international practices and expertise and the creation of a professional platform for the development of innovations in education, was held at AIFC BCPD.

EdTech Camp brought together local and international specialists, startups, industry companies, entrepreneurs and representatives of EdTech ecosystem interested in the development of education system and digitalization of education in Kazakhstan. The event focused on practical aspects that are applicable in real life, such as: development and attraction of human capital into the industry, interaction with investors, promotion of entrepreneurial initiatives in this area, new methods in the field of education of the future, technology transit, modern cases and business opportunities, as well as the prospects of EdTech development in Kazakhstan and in the world, the AIFC press sercice informs.

Cyber security, IT, change management, project activities, digitalization and technology experts shared their experience and vision of the industry development. The headliner of the event was a specially invited guest, an expert of international level and content director at SkyEng (leading online English language school in Russia and Europe), the founder and owner of a number of successful internet projects in the field of e-commerce and B2B, Mikhail Sverdlov.

Partners of the AIFC BCPD in the field of human capital development, digitalization and educational technologies also performed on the platform under the flag of EdTech: Ruslan Rakymbai, Co-founder and CEO of QazAngels Business Angels Club, Elmira Seidazimova, Deputy CEO of AIFC BCPD, Serik Shakarim, CEO of Seedstars Kazakhstan, Madiyar Toleugali, Leading Expert at KPMG Digital Village, Almas Moldakanov, Manager of Business Development and Education in the CIS countries of Microsoft.

In addition to workshops by international experts, there were presentations of the founders of EdTech projects, who shared their experience of acceleration within the joint program of the AIFC BCPD and SeedStars Kazakhstan. Recruitment to the program will be carried out on a quarterly basis during 2020.

AIFC BCPD is committed to contribute to the development of the EdTech industry, by responding to the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution, where technology and people will be a single source of progress. By creating a professional community on its platform, the AIFC BCPD actively supports the EdTech direction and provides various opportunities for the development of the industry in the country.