Education and dialogue of religions to play decisive role in countering violent extremism in the region and beyond - Peter Burian

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Slovak diplomat Peter Burian who was appointed as the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia in May 2015 is in Astana these days for the Central and South Asia Regional Conference on Countering Violent Extremism.

Within the framework of his trip to the Kazakh capital, Mr. Burian met with representatives of mass media on Tuesday, June 30, and talked about consistent development of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Speaking of his appointment, the EUSR for Central Asia noted that his role is to act as an important channel of dialogue and communication at the highest level with five countries of the region - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. He will promote overall Union political coordination in Central Asia and enhance the Union's effectiveness and visibility in the region. Peter Burian also stressed that he welcomes the conclusion of negotiations and initialing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with Kazakhstan. Under the Agreement, he pointed out, Kazakhstan and the EU will enjoy closer cooperation in different areas. As Kazakhstan is to become a full-fledged member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) this December, the EU is ready to support Kazakhstan in this process, he said. In his words, the fact that Kazakhstan will finally access the organization reflects the openness of its economy. Burian added that the EU will play a greater role in promoting a reliable and attractive investment climate in Kazakhstan and the region in general. Praising Kazakhstan's initiative on organization and hosting of the Central and South Asia Regional Conference on Countering Violent Extremism on June 29-30, Peter Burian said it builds upon the White House Summit to Counter Violent Extremism held in February 2015, which outlined an ambitious agenda to address the root causes and drivers of violent extremism. Mr. Burian said he is convinced that education and dialogue of religions and cultures should play a paramount role in countering terrorism and extremism that undermine stability and security in the region and beyond. The EUSR for Central Asia also emphasized that he is well aware of the fact that Kazakhstan is embarking on some of the most ambitious reforms in its independent history within the framework of the 100 specific steps program proposed by President Nazarbayev. Mr. Burian said he is confident that the program will be a success and will help Kazakhstan prosper not only in the CA region, but also become one of the world's most developed countries. The EU, according to him, is ready to assist Kazakhstan in implementation of this ambitious program. Asked about Kazakhstan's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, Mr. Burian said he can't speak for all EU member countries, but he is sure Kazakhstan will greatly contribute to the work of the Council as a leader in the Central Asian region. Peter Burian also mentioned that as part of his official visit to Astana he will have meetings with Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov and the Advisor to President Nazarbayev. In conclusion, Peter Burian congratulated all residents of Astana city on the upcoming Day of the Capital.