Education and Science Ministry used international loan funds for its own needs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As Kazinform reported earlier, the Accounts Committee for Control over Utilization of the National Budget has held yesterday its regular meeting to discuss the results of control over effective management of state-owned assets allocated for the country's science sector development.

According to the Accounts Committee's press office, the Ministry spent 608 mln 500 thousand tenge for acquisition of transport vehicles and an administrative building for its own needs. The most interesting is that these funds were a part of an international loan provided to Kazakhstan for implementation of a technology commercialization project. The Accounts Committee says that the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Investments and Development did not provide full and reliable estimates in their budget requests for research projects financing for which expense variance made 42 bln 400 mln tenge. In general, the Accounts Committee revealed that the Ministry violated budgetary and other legislation of the country to the amount of 51 bln 300 mln tenge, or 93.8%. 794 mln 600 thousand tenge have been utilized ineffectively. Following the meeting, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Investments and Development were advised to take certain measures to eliminate all the shortcomings identified and bring to responsibility those officials who violated budget legislation. Some reports on monitoring the above mentioned ministries will be submitted to the law-enforcement agencies.