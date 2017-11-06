Education Minister addresses UNESCO General Conference in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Participants of the 39th Session of the UNESCO General Conference, including ministers of education of more than 100 countries, discussed the globalization of education as one of the UNESCO's Global Goals of Sustainable Development, the press service of Kazakh Education and Science Ministry reports.

The Session that was held in Paris focused primarily on the modernization of content, globalization and accelerated internationalization of education as the main trends in forming a generation that has a global perspective and global responsibility.

Addressing the Session, Minister Sagadiyev stressed Kazakhstan's commitment to achieving the Global Sustainable Development Goals and the expansion of integration processes in the field of education. Mr. Sagadiyev spoke at length about the results of the Astana EXPO-2017 and also told the participants about the Center for Green Technologies that the country is currently creating with the support of five UN agencies.

The Minister added that as the result of the first OIC summit on science and technology, which was recently held in Astana it was decided to develop joint cooperation in the field of scientific research and educational projects.

Speaking about the development of the education sector in Kazakhstan, Yerlan Sagadiyev told about the idea to teach certain subjects in English at Kazakh high schools and colleges. He also stressed that universities will be given more freedoms, which will facilitate the country's transformation into a regional educational hub.

In conclusion, Yerlan Sagadiyev dwelled upon the issues of attracting international students to Kazakh universities and the need to bring the national structure of professional standards and qualifications in line with international ones and confirmed his country's readiness to participate in global initiatives under the auspices of UNESCO.