Education Minister self-isolates after colleague tests positive

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov has been self-isolating after his colleague Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science's statement, Aimagambetov's coronavirus test came negative. The minister is feeling well, self-isolating himself and working remotely.

It is also stated the protocol requires the minister to get tested again over a period of time. The minister will continue to perform his day-to-day activities via videoconferencing, the Ministry stated.

The news that Kazakh Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov tested positive for the COVID-19 had broken yesterday. Notably, the education minister, as well as other government officials were in close contact with the health minister.

The Kazakh Prime Minister, Askar Mamin, with whom the health minister was on a working trip to Zhambyl region, also took the test for the coronavirus infection.