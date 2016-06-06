  • kz
    Education Minister to personally control UNT organization in Aktobe

    16:30, 06 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Prime Minister's instruction, Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev will leave today for Aktobe to personally monitor and control school leavers' safety during the Unified National Testing tomorrow, June 7.

    “Yesterday evening, it was decided to postpone the Unified National Testing at two locations from June 6 to June 7. The students, their parents and teachers were informed of this decision,” said the Minister and added he is ready to fly to Aktobe and personally control the organization of the UNT there.

    The PM ordered him to leave for Aktobe and  regulate this issue together with the region’s Governor. 

