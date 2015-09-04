Education Ministry spent more than 240 mln tenge for subscription to SciVerse Scopus free data base

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee of Science of Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science spent more than 240 mln tenge for subscription to SciVerse Scopus data base despite the source is available for free, the Accounts Committee says.

The members of the Accounts Committee discussed yesterday the results of monitoring efficient management of state-owned assets in science and innovations sector, utilization of the national budget envisaged for funding research projects and programs as well as fundamental and applied research work. Members of the Accounts Committee noted lack of efficient mechanism of practical application of the research findings, low level of their implementation (commercial use). TheAccounts Committee expressed dissatisfaction over implementation of the strategic tasks on development of scientific, scientific-technical and innovative activity by Education and Science Ministry, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Investments and Development. As a press release reads, the Committee of Science does not evaluate economic effectiveness of the governmental support of scientific, scientific-technical and innovative development institutions. Besides, the Accounts Committee found out that several projects were financed on a first-priority basis, because they were supervised by some members of the National Research Council. Some research works were accepted by the Science Committee even when they did not meet the state standards.