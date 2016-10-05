Education Ministry to mull canceling UNT for students of fee-based programs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Universities' Association suggested the Ministry of Education and Science looking into the possibility of allowing students of fee-based programs to enroll into universities without taking the Unified National Testing (UNT).

President of the association Rakhman Alshanov put forward a number of initiatives at the press conference of the Central Communications Service on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.



In particular, the Kazakhstan Universities' Association believes it is possible to increase the government order for training of Master's and PhD students and to look into the possibility of allowing students of fee-based programs to enroll into universities without sitting the UNT and taking exams at universities of their choice instead.



All proposals were submitted to the Ministry of Education and Science for further work.