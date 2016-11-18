Education Ministry to raise up to $100 M for scientific projects

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan is going to attract international grants to the amount of USD 100 million for the next three years.

"At the moment the Agreement on opening of an international scientific and technical center is being ratified. Kazakhstan will have access to the decision making process regarding financing of the international projects in Central Asian and Kazakhstan's projects", Vice-Minister of Education and Science Aslambek Amrin said in the forum titled "Science and Education as Basis of Economic Development".

According to the Vice-Minister, during 20 years whilst the center has been located in the Russian Federation, Russia has managed to receive USD 425 dollars for its projects.

"During 20 years we have received only USD 75 million. Now we are the host country. We think that for the next three years we will be able to get up to USD 100 million as international grants for scientific projects", the Vice-Minister said.

The International Scientific and Technical Center is an intergovernmental organization which includes 38 countries. The Center was created in 1992 for the purpose of assistance to the nuclear non-proliferation action.

On the initial stage the Agreement was signed between the European Economic Union, Russian Federation, United States and Japan. Later on Armenia, Georgia, Byelorussia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstanm Norway, Korea and Tajikistan joined. Kazakhstan has been the member of the Center since 1995. Only in 2015 within the framework of the International Scientific and Technical Center 70 projects were implemented to the amount of USD 18 billion and USD 2,5 million was spent for the associated projects.