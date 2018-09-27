Education Ministry, World Bank doing project to back youth in regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 3,500 young people from Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are supported through Zhas Project of the youth corps.

Implementing 1,027 projects under Zhas Project, young people are granted monthly allowances for 6 months. In addition, all participants obtain mentor support.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan jointly with the World Bank. It is aimed at involving young people in the life of the community and developing vital skills through the socially beneficial skills training program for the good of society.



"One of the main criteria for project selection is sustainability and further development. It's a really major effort to involve young people in an active social life. The project is being implemented by our Ministry with the support from the World Bank. We believe that Zhas Project enables young people to acquire vital skills they can then apply to achieve great success," said Aryn Orsariyev, Executive Secretary of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

The project participants are young people aged 14 to 29 who live in the above regions. Preference is given to NEET youth (Not in Education, Employment or Training) or those young people, who are low-income.

In 2019, the youth development project will be implemented in Atyrau, Mangistau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions, as well as in Astana and Almaty cities. Thus, all regions of the country will be covered within the entire period of the project.