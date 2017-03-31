Education officials study other countries’ experience in baby hatches installation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Children's Rights Protection of the Ministry of Education and Science is presently studying the experience of other countries in baby hatches installation, Kazinform reports.

“Baby hatches were installed in 11 countries of the European Union. We have studied their experience. For instance, 400 children were abandoned in the EU in 2016, but none of them was left in baby hatches. Many countries refuse to install baby hatches. We are studying this issue,” said Chairman of the Committee Yerzhan Yerssainov on the sidelines of the meeting on transformation of orphanages.

In his opinion, the decision on installation of baby hatches should not be taken too quickly.

Recall that in the middle of March, Deputy of the Majilis Bakhytgul Khamenova expressed concern over increasing number of the newborns found in trash cans and in public places. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 15 criminal cases were launched in 2016 for leaving children in danger. 8 similar cases were registered in three months of 2017.