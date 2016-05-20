Education, social protection of Kazakhstani youth of paramount importance - Secretary of State (PHOTO)

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the work of the Working Youth Council within the framework of her visit to Pavlodar region today.

At the meeting with over two hundred young activists of "Aluminium Kazakhstan" JSC, "Bogatyr Komir" LLP, "Pavlodar petrochemical plant" JSC and more, Ms Abdykalikova talked about the Law on youth policy and other fundamental documents opening new horizons for Kazakhstani youth.

According to her, all Kazakhstani enterprises offer its young employees the opportunity to upgrade their qualification.

"Vocational education will be free of charge in Kazakhstan starting from 2017. Over the past couple of years over $2.4 billion was spent on education of college students," the Secretary of State noted.

Ms Abdykalikova reminded that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev pays utmost attention to Kazakhstani youth. "Education, healthcare and social protection of youth are of paramount importance," she noted.

While in Pavlodar region, Gulshara Abdykalikova is expected to partake in the 22nd session of the regional branch of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

