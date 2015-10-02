Education sphere contributed greatly to strengthening of Kazakhstan positions in Global Competitiveness Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The education sphere contributed greatly to strengthening of the positions of Kazakhstan in the Global Competitiveness Index, head of the education department of Astana Elmira Sukhanberdiyeva told.

"We have to stay committed to achieving the goal the President set. As representatives of the education sphere we will be exerting every effort to achieve the set goals. We have joined the top 50 most developed countries of the world, now we have a task to be among the top 30, when it is done we will not stop in our ambitions. The most important part is to believe in the success. If everyone works hard the success will come," E. Sukhanberdiyeva said.

She noted that the education sphere contributed greatly to improvement of the positions of Kazakhstan in the Global Competitive Index.

"Holding international Olympiads, putting forward the candidature of Kazakhstan to different posts, participating and promoting the image of Kazakhstan we contribute to development of the country. We will see even greater results of our current work in the future, and the education sphere contributes a lot to strengthening of the positions of Kazakhstan in the international arena," she stressed.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan was ranked 42 nd among 148 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index. It also improved its position by eight spots compared to the previous year.