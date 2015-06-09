Education sphere must teach how to live in peace - T. Al-Amsari

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The education sphere has to teach the youth to live in peace, Ambassador, Chief of Cabinet of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Tariq Al-Ansari told speaking at the 14th sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

"We would like our youth to be more educated to be able to tell the difference between the good and the evil, not to be used by extremists, and develop in a positive way for the good of the society," he said.

He also noted the necessity to provide an opportunity to the youth to have high-quality education.

"We would really like to see that great potential of the education sphere because education is not just about writing and reading. It has to teach the youth how to live in peace," Tariq Al-Ansari added.