Education Vice Minister commented on death of Kazakh NRTU student

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Education and Science Takhir Balykbayev has commented on the death of the student of the Satpayev Kazakh National Research and Technical University.

“We are currently investigating this case. It was an accident. The students fought with each other, and, unfortunately, one of the students died. The University verifies details now. Investigation is underway. We will inform you as soon as the situation is cleared up,” Balykbayev said to journalists.

As for the measures to be taken against the University leadership, the Vice Minister said: “These are not operational actions. As soon as we find out everything we will decide on what measures to take.”

On Thurday, Kazinform reported of the incident that occurred as a result of the fight among the Satpayev University students.

According to the municipal internal affairs department, the suspect, who studies at the same University, has already been detained and placed into a temporary containment cell.