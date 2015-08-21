Education workers&#39; salaries to rise in 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Government will raise the salaries for the workers of the country's education sector beginning from January 1, 2016. Deputy Prime Minister Berdybek Saparbayev has said it during the annual conference of the Almaty pedagogical workers today.

"Yesterday, at the meeting with the businessmen in Astana President Nursultan Nazarbayev told about implementation of a new model of payment of salaries to the civil servants and increasing the wages for public officers as well as student allowances and benefits. Earlier, we planned to introduce this scheme in 2017. However, taking into account the current situation, the Government has decided to launch it from January 1, 2016. The teachers' salaries will be raised by 27% depending on their qualification," Saparbayev said.