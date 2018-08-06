Educational center for children with disabilities to open in Temirtau

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A free educational center for children with disabilities and orphans will open in Temirtau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our foundation plans to open classrooms all over Kazakhstan. We are opening the third educational center in Temirtau. There will be free-of-charge classes in the English language, needlework, journalism, mathematics, drawing, to name but a few," said Rada Khairusheva, the Head of Ayalaghan Alaqan Non-Governmental Charitable Foundation.

According to her, many charity-givers, entrepreneurs or government agencies are willing to provide rooms at no charge. For instance, an entrepreneur from Temirtau has already provided rooms for the training center, while the town's teachers find time for teaching children.

Such centers are now operating in Uralsk, Aksay, and Astana. It is planned to open one in Aktau.

"The project does not require any financial investment or huge costs. That way, we unite volunteers and like-minded people for the benefit of children. Our goal is to make our insignificant contribution to the education of these children," Ms. Khairusheva added.