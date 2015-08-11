Educational grant winners announced in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The names of the state educational grants winners have been announced. This year more than 60 thousand people laid claims to receiving educational grants.

According to previous information, Aslan Sarinzhipov - Minister of Education and Science this year's UNT results were high. 12 500 educational grants were allocated for technical specialties, 6000 - for pedagogical specialties and 2500 thousand - for agricultural ones. Total this year the state allocated 32 thousand educational grants. 78% of educational grants have been allocated for professions with the Kazakh language of tuition. It should be noted that more than 2 thousand holders of "Altyn Belgi" participated in the competition for receiving educational grants. 2500 state educational grants were allocated for preparatory divisions of universities and 29,668 for admission to 1st year of studying. The number of grants allocated for full-time students was - 29 168, for part-time students - 500. Among the participants, who had a preferential right in receiving educational grants are winners of "Altyn Belgi" - 2116, graduates of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools - 1255, winners of the international and republican Olympiads and scientific competitions in general subjects -1093, winners of national and international sports competitions - 816, and 6 winners of the Presidential Olympiad. In addition, the competition involved 483 orphans, 341 invalids of I and II groups, 20 students equated on privileges and guarantees of war participants, 1 190 representatives of the Kazakh nationality who are not citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The list of holders of educational grants-2015 can be viewed here .