  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    EEC bans exporting of personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19

    10:02, 27 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - EEC Board has made a decision to impose a temporary ban on exporting personal protective equipment, disinfectants, medical products from the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union amid the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    The list of goods prohibited for export from the customs territory of the EAEU includes cotton wool, gauze, bandages, medical masks, half masks, respirator masks, respirators, filters for personal protective equipment for respiratory organs, goggles, disinfectants, shoe covers, certain types of clothing and accessories for clothes, gloves.

    The order will be valid until September 30, 2020.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!